- WWE posted this behind-the-scenes look at Shane McMahon's appearance on CBS' "NCIS: Los Angeles" show. Shane's episode airs this Sunday at 9pm ET.

MADRID, Spain and STAMFORD, Conn., March 29, 2019 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) and Atresmedia today announced an agreement to air WWE's flagship programs Raw® and SmackDown® in Spain. Every week beginning Saturday, April 6, Mega will air a two-hour version of Raw at 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays and SmackDown at 1:00 p.m. on Sundays, both with Castilian Spanish commentary.

"We are truly pleased to continue our successful association with WWE. With this expanded line-up of content and programs, we confirm our commitment to being the best home in Spain for one of the biggest entertainment brands in the world, WWE," stated Luis León Luri, head of themed channel programming for Atresmedia Televisión.

"Atresmedia shares our vision and passion for engaging and entertaining our fans, and we are proud to have a best-in-class TV partner in Spain," said Stefan Kastenmüller, WWE SVP & Group General Manager EMEA. "This agreement enables us to expand our reach in Spain and continue to deliver action-packed, family-friendly entertainment to our fans."

In addition, This Week in WWE and Total Divas, Seasons 1-4, will be available for viewing on demand on ATRESplayer.