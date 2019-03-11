Tonight's WWE RAW saw SmackDown Superstar Shelton Benjamin attack Seth Rollins from behind while Rollins was distracted by Paul Heyman, who was speaking to Rollins from the stage.

Heyman would then do commentary as Benjamin lost to Rollins in a singles match. The storyline was that Heyman paid Benjamin to attack Rollins and have an impromptu match with him. Benjamin and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar have a history that goes back to before they signed with WWE years ago.

Heyman announced that Lesnar will return to RAW on next Monday's show from Chicago, IL. Lesnar will be there to address any questions that the people have for WrestleMania 35 season, according to Heyman. It will be interesting to see if they have Rollins and Lesnar get physical before their match at WrestleMania.

The WWE Stats page noted that this was Benjamin's first RAW match since his April 2009 loss to Christian, and his first match with Rollins.

Below are photos and videos from Benjamin vs. Rollins:

The veteran instincts of @Sheltyb803 are on FULL DISPLAY as he battles @WWERollins RIGHT NOW on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/jBtPW6i0pg — WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2019