Yesterday we asked which WrestleMania match you are looking forward to the most. In a landslide WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston was the top choice, thanks to the overall solid build to the match and organic feel to the rivalry. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton came in second, obviously the two can put on a great match, it just depends on if they will get enough time or not. The women's triple threat and Brock Lesnar defending against Seth Rollins battled for the bronze.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments:

MarkyMark_MARK:

"Kofi is at the top. I've been a big fan of his since he debuted on ECW and always felt he could main event, was heavily invested in his storyline with Orton back in the day and was pushed when he got demoted. Just the way all of this has gone down with Kofi the past few months has been amazing and the WWE has done a great job capitalizing on it."

throwbackattack:

"Not even close. Becky vs Charlotte vs Ronda. No matter how they've gotten here, this is still as compelling a match as ever. Let's just hope that the stipulation is winner take all (both titles at stake) because then it becomes even bigger. The winner would be the first woman to hold both titles since the last brand split which could create some interesting storylines."

Swisgaar:

"Becky vs. Charlotte vs. Ronda. It's been built up since Survivor Series and they've done a great job."

JudgmentDay:

"To be honest, I'd say AJ Styles vs Orton—not only due to the match being very intriguing, but it's probably the most difficult to predict the winner. You can make a case for either one. Honestly, if they tear the house down (that AJ Styles built?), I don't really care who wins."

New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network by clicking here and get their first month free, which includes NXT TakeOver: New York on April 5 and WrestleMania on April 7.