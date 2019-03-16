Earlier this week it was reported that Asuka's opponent for WrestleMania is still not set in stone. Names like Lacey Evans and Mandy Rose have been considered, but multi-woman matches including other members of the SmackDown roster have been mentioned, as well.

Today's question: who would you like to see Asuka face at WrestleMania?

