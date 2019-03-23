Kurt Angle announced on this past week's RAW that his final match at WrestleMania would be against Baron Corbin, and the overall reaction from fans has been less than enthused. The backlash has been so heavy WWE is reportedly considering a change to the match.

If Corbin is indeed switched out, who would you like to see go against Angle in his farewell match?

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

