Local advertising in the Chicago area during tonight's WWE RAW revealed a big 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination match for the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

The commercial advertised a Traditional Survivor Series match with Team RAW's Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre and WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Team SmackDown's WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio.

Plans could obviously change this far out, and likely will after the Superstar Shake-up happens following WrestleMania 35.

The 2019 Survivor Series pay-per-view takes place on November 24 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. The commercial also announced that tickets will go on sale this Friday.

@StateofCombat wwe airing this commercial in Chicago for Survivor Series later this year... giving away the teams already ??????? pic.twitter.com/cfqCWyASIS — Luke Mirza (@LexLuker88) March 26, 2019

Derek G contributed to this article.