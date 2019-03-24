This past Friday and Saturday, Impact Wrestling was in Windsor, Ontario for its latest set of TV tapings. Below are the full results from both days.

Friday (3/22)

* Eddie Edwards and Eli Drake defeated LAX (Number one contender's match for Impact World Tag Team titles)

* Petey Williams defeated Ace Austin, Aiden Prince, Idris Abraham, Jake Crist, and Trey Miguel

* oVe defeated Rich Swann and Willie Mack. Post-match, Tommy Dreamer made the save against oVe.

* Rohit Raju defeated Fallah Bahh

* Moose defeated Zachary Wentz

* Rosemary vs. Su Yung ends in a no contest. Post-match, the Undead Brides attack Rosemary.

* Ethan Page and Josh Alexander (new tag team billed as "The North") defeated El Reverso and Local Competitor

* Madison Rayne defeated Tessa Blanchard after an assist from Gail Kim (stopped Blanchard from using a chair in the match).

* Dezmond Xavier defeated Kongo Kong

* Impact World Champion Johnny Impact and Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie defeated Brian Cage and Jordynne Grace thanks to the referee, John E. Bravo, turning heel.

* Fenix & Pentagon Jr. (c) defeated Eddie Edwards & Eli Drake (Impact World Tag Team Championship)

Saturday (3/23)

* The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) defeated El Reverso and Rich Swann

* Fallah Bahh and Scarlett Bordeaux defeated The Desi Hit Squad

* Dezmond Xavier defeated Moose

* Madman Fulton defeated Tommy Dreamer

* Madison Rayne defeated Impact Wrestling Champion Taya Valkyrie (Non-Title Match)

* Impact filmed a segment where Brian Cage came out and threatened Don Callis, unknown what was said.

* Ace Austin defeated Aiden Prince

* Rosemary defeated Undead Bridesmaid (KC Spinelli)

* Killer Kross defeated Willie Mack

* Cody and Jake Deaner defeated Halal Beefcake (Idris Abraham and Joe Coleman)

* Jordynne Grace defeated Madison Rayne (Number one contender match for Knockouts Title). Post-match, Taya attacked Grace with Johnny Impact's help. Referee John E. Bravo acted as their cheerleader.

* Zachary Wentz defeated Kongo Kong

* Lance Storm will be the guest referee for Johnny Impact vs. Brian Cage Rebellion PPV (4/28) main event.

* LAX and Brian Cage defeated Impact Wrestling Champion Johnny Impact and Impact Tag Team Champions Fenix and Pentagon Jr.

(H/T PWInsider)