WWE taped the following matches tonight in Philadelphia to air on this week's WWE Main Event episode:
* EC3 defeated Apollo Crews
* The Lucha House Party defeated Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers in six-man action
WWE taped the following matches tonight in Philadelphia to air on this week's WWE Main Event episode:
* EC3 defeated Apollo Crews
* The Lucha House Party defeated Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers in six-man action
Batista On Why He Won't Be At WWE RAW Tonight
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week
New Rumors On Dean Ambrose's WWE Future
Roman Reigns - WWE Chronicle Preview For Tonight, Booker T Announces His New Project, WWE Stock
Live WWE RAW Results, Your Feedback
Backstage Talk On Who WWE Talents Are Siding With Over Arn Anderson's Release, Alicia Fox Note
Triple H On What Torrie Wilson Brought To WWE, WWE Evolution - Total Bellas, More For Tonight's RAW
Cesaro Says SmackDown Has More Excitement Than RAW Right Now, Current State Of Tag Team Wrestling
Exclusive News On Arn Anderson's WWE Firing
WWE Reportedly Might Make A Change To Hall Of Fame
Possible Spoilers For The 2019 WWE Hall Of Fame Class
Paige "Appalled" At Critic's Body Shaming Comment
Jack Swagger Reveals Angle He Pitched To Vince McMahon Before He Left WWE
Gail Kim Defends Torrie Wilson Going In The WWE Hall Of Fame
Aleister Black Says Farewell To WWE NXT
Mustafa Ali Returns From Injury At WWE Live Event