WWE taped the following matches tonight in Chicago for this week's Main Event episode:

* Rezar with Drake Maverick defeated Curt Hawkins with Zack Ryder. Hawkins received a big pop. Rezar won in about 6 minutes with a chokeslam. The crowd was fully behind Hawkins, including for a great near-fall that got a good pop

* Titus O'Neil and The Lucha House Party defeated The Ascension and RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival. Titus got the pinfall after a Titus Bomb on Viktor

@kingblingbla contributed to this article.