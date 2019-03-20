Remember to join us for our live Viewing Party at 8pm ET tonight.

* Triple H opened tonight's WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University and came out to a huge pop. He announced that he was originally going to announce Johnny Gargano vs. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa for "Takeover: New York" but that was scrapped due to Ciampa's neck injury. Triple H then announced that Johnny Gargano will compete for the NXT Title at Takeover in a 2 of 3 Falls match. He will face the winner of a Fatal 5 Way at tonight's tapings with Ricochet, Aleister Black, Adam Cole, Matt Riddle and NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream

* Adam Cole won a Fatal 5 Way over Ricochet, Aleister Black, Matt Riddle and NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream. Cole will now face Johnny Gargano in a 2 of 3 Falls match at "Takeover: New York" for the vacant NXT Title. After the match, The Forgotten Sons attacked Black and Ricochet

* Punishment Martinez defeated Riddick Moss

* Humberto Carrillo defeated Albert Hardie, Jr. (ACH)