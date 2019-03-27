Remember to join us tonight at 8pm ET for our live Viewing Party.

* There's an in-ring face off between Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano to promote the "Takeover: New York" main event for the vacant NXT Title. The Undisputed Era appears on the stage to get Cole's back and intimidate Gargano

* Vanessa Borne and Aliyah vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Lacey Lane ends when NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke interfere. The heels retreat while the Horsewomen beat Lacey and Kacy down

* Matt Riddle defeated Kona Reeves. NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream was out speaking from a couch while two women stood by his side. Dream revealed that he will defend against Riddle at Takeover

* Ricochet and Aleister Black defeated The Forgotten Sons to win the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, earning a shot at NXT Tag Team Champions The War Raiders for the "Takeover: New York" event. After the match, Black and Ricochet pose with the trophy in the ring. Their match with The War Raiders is confirmed for Takeover as Hanson and Rowe come down for a staredown, holding the titles in Black and Ricochet's faces. Ricochet and Black talk about how important NXT and Full Sail has been to them, adding that this may be their last Full Sail tapings. They also talk about leaving NXT soon and say they will always be NXT. That's the end of the tapings