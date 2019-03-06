Remember to join us tonight at 8pm ET for our live Viewing Party.

* NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream came out to talk about his title win over Johnny Gargano. Matt Riddle interrupts and issues a challenge for a title match. Dream doesn't want to be called "Bro" by Riddle any longer. Dream says he's the champion now and he's the only one with a spotlight on him in NXT. The lights go out in the arena and Dream poses under a spotlight. The lights come back on and Riddle is nowhere to be seen

* Ricochet and Aleister Black defeated Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel to advance in The 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

* The Forgotten Sons defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch to advance in The 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

* Moustache Mountain's Trent Seven and Tyler Bate defeated The Street Profits' Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to advance in The 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

* DIY's Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa defeated The Undisputed Era's Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly to advance in The 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. After the match, NXT Tag Team Champions The War Raiders come to the stage and have a staredown with DIY, who are still in the ring. DIY used their old theme song here