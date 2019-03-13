Remember to join us tonight at 8pm ET for our live Viewing Party.

* The Forgotten Sons defeated Moustache Mountain in a semifinals match to advance in The 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

* Adam Cole defeated Punishment Martinez. Cole cut a post-match promo ripping on NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream. Cole says he was the first NA Champion and he never got his rematch. Cole says he will soon be champion again as 2019 is the year of The Undisputed Era. Dream comes out and smacks Cole in the face. Cole fires back and they go at it. Punishment comes back and beats Cole down. Dream ends the segment with the top rope elbow drop for a big pop

* Io Shirai vs. Bianca Belair to crown a new #1 contender to NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler ends in a Double DQ when Baszler, who was on commentary, attacked Shirai and Belair. Kairi Sane runs down to make the save but Baszler rocks her and puts her in a choke also. Shirai comes back one more time but Baszler ends the segment by choking Shirai out

* Ricochet and Aleister Black defeated Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa in a semifinals match to advance in The 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Gargano and Ciampa used their DIY theme songs and gear again. After the match, Candice LeRae runs down to check on Gargano. Candice and Ciampa help Gargano limp up the ramp to the back. They stop on the stage and Ciampa goes to throw Gargano into the big screen but Gargano suckered Ciampa in, sending Ciampa into the LED screen instead. Gargano unloads on Ciampa on the stage and destroys him. Gargano motions for the NXT Title to be his, staring down at Ciampa. The tapings end with Gargano and Candice standing tall and posing together while Ciampa is laid out