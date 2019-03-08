Today is International Women's Day (for those who were wondering, International Men's Day is on November 19), so many WWE stars took to Twitter to write about the day. WWE wrote on their Twitter: "It's International Women's Day and we're proud to celebrate so many strong and talented women."

Matt Riddle shared a photo of his wife and twin daughters and captioned: "Just wanna say I love the ladies in my life. Happy Women's Day 2019." NXT Superstar Tegan Nox shared a photo of the women of WWE past and present and captioned the photo: "International Women's Day. This photo speaks for itself."

Lana shared four photos and wrote: "Happy International Women's Day. These women inspire me every day that the sky is the limit for our dreams!!!!" Charlotte Flair wrote: "Happy International Women's Day." She also shared four photos.

Stephanie McMahon posted a photo of herself and captioned it: "For International Women's Day I'm posting this pic as a perfectly flawed woman, mother, wife, sister, friend and a whole lot more - because women really can do it all - they are the most incredible creatures on Earth. I am so proud to be a part of this sisterhood!"

Carmella shared a photo that said: "Here's to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them." Paige also shared a photo with a quote from R.M. Drake.

