- As noted, WWE will be releasing a new John Cena DVD on May 27. "John Cena: Hustle, Loyalty, Respect" will be a two-disc set that runs almost 6 hours, featuring Cena's "latest and greatest" matches from 2015 to now. You can pre-order the DVD at a sale price via this link. Courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com, above is the trailer for the DVD.

- The pre-sale for the 2019 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view is going on now with the passcode EXTREMERULES. You can order tickets at this link. Tickets range from $25 to $500, and will go on sale to the general public this Friday.

Extreme Rules will take place on July 14 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. As noted before, the arena is advertising Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins for the show.

- Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter today and congratulated Becky Lynch, new SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey on getting the WrestleMania 35 main event.

Stephanie wrote, "For the 1st time in 35 years, women will headline #WrestleMania. #YouEARNEDit! I'm so proud of all the women who paved the way & grateful to our fans who made it happen! Thank You @wweuniverse @BeckyLynchWWE @MsCharlotteWWE & @RondaRousey! You are right where you belong!"

You can see her full tweet below: