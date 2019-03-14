- Above is the latest episode of the "Browsey Acres" YouTube series from RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, which looks at life on the ranch that Rousey and husband Travis Browne own. This episode features Rousey taking a morning breakfast walk to feed the animals while Browne tries to pull a prank on her.

- WWE stock was up 3.65% today, closing at $90.63 per share. Today's high was $91.81 and the low was $88.33. Seeking Alpha reported today that WWE stock is up 3.7% for a five-month high after Wolfe Research just set a new high bar for analysts' price targets, raising the target from $105 to $157. The average price target for WWE stock is $100 among 14 analysts that cover it.

- As we noted before, actor Stephen Amell of Arrow fame, who appeared for WWE in 2015, ROH in 2017 and then at All In in 2018, took to Twitter this week and posted a tongue-in-cheek comment about the No Holds Barred match between Triple H and Batista at WrestleMania 35, calling it the "celebrity angle" of the big event.

Amell wrote, "Just landed and found out about @DaveBautista v @TripleH — Really pumped for the match but also don't want to see a celebrity angle detract from an awesome wrestling card."

Batista quickly fired back and wrote, "Considering that celebrity could actually f--k someone up, and that celebrity is a former 6x heavyweight champ, and that celebrity is there because he loves it, maybe it just adds to the card. Maybe."

Amell would later clarify his tweet and jokingly ask Batista not to kill him. Amell wrote, "Hey Dave -- I went out of my way to introduce myself to you in Atlanta at a convention so I could tell you what a big fan of yours I am. You couldn't have been more pleasant. My tweet was meant to poke fun at me. It clearly wasn't funny. Please don't kill me."

Batista has not responded to Amell's last tweet as of this writing.

You can see the full exchange below:

