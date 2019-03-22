- Courtesy of Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, above is the 13th episode of Kofi Kingston's "I Just Love Kicks" series. Kofi gets an early exclusive look at the limited edition The Walking Dead x PUMA GV Special release. Kofi noted that the sneakers will be available on March 25, just in time for the season finale of TWD.

- Wednesday's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will feature an in-ring segment between WALTER and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne as they make their "Takeover: New York" title match official.

- Stokely Hathaway is now using the name Court Moore in NXT. He was the manager for Babatunde Aiyegbusi at tonight's NXT live event in Tampa, Florida. Babatunde faced newcomer Nick Comoroto and got the win. Below are a few shots of Moore with Babatunde: