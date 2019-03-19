- Above is a new workout video from Sonya Deville's personal YouTube channel. She wrote, "Tuesday's are usually my full body flush circuit day! After lifting heavy all week I like to loosen up the tight sore muscles before Smackdown Live! #Fullbodycircuit #SmackdownLive #SonyaDeville #WrestleMania"

- WWE stock was down 0.83% today, closing at $89.40 per share. Today's high was $91.32 and the low was $89.19.

- Below is video of Kayla Braxton announcing The IIconics vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley for a non-title match on tonight's SmackDown. This will be the first blue brand appearance for Banks and Bayley since winning the titles in February. It's believed that the WrestleMania 35 match will be Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax vs. The IIconics vs. Natalya and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix vs. Banks and Bayley, but that has not been confirmed.