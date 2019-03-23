- The video above is one of the newest installments of Xavier Woods' Up, Up, Down, Down YouTube series. This episode includes a gaming session with Ricochet, who chooses a vintage Dragon Ball Z fighting game to battle Xavier in.

- WWE has released this week's Power Rankings list. At the number one position is Ronda Rousey, followed by Kofi Kingston at number two, Drew McIntyre, Tony Nese, and lastly, at number five is The IIconics.

You can see the full reveal below:

With almost two weeks until #WrestleMania, these Superstars are making a name for themselves! #PowerRankings pic.twitter.com/UfcMifejOx — WWE (@WWE) March 23, 2019

- Triple H took to Twitter to display the official poster for the NXT TakeOver: New York event, taking place on April 5 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. You can see the full card for the show below:

* Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole (2-out-of-3 falls match for the vacant NXT Championship )

* Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Io Shirai vs. Kairi Sane (Four-Way for the NXT Women's Championship)

* War Raiders (c) vs. Aleister Black & Ricochet or The Forgotten Sons (NXT Tag Team Championships)

* Pete Dunne (c) vs. WALTER (WWE UK Championship)

* Velveteen Dream (c) vs. Matt Riddle (NXT North American Championship)

You can see the image of the poster below: