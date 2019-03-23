Tamina Snuka didn't mince words when WWE posted a photo on their Instagram, asking to fill in the blank on who the Women's Tag Team Champions, Sasha Banks and Bayley, should defend their titles against at WrestleMania. Tamina not only replied to photo but reposted it on her own Instagram account, hours after WWE did. Tamina wrote in all caps: "YOU ALREADY KNOW!!!!"

The photo that WWE shared had three teams displayed on it, including Tamina and Nia Jax. The other two teams were WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Natalya and the IIconics.

On last week's RAW, Beth Phoenix and Natalya challenged Banks and Bayley for the titles in a championship match at WrestleMania. The match ended up taking place that night, with it ultimately ending in a DQ because of Nia Jax and Tamina's interference.

As noted, it's been rumored that The IIconics vs. Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka vs. Natalya and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix vs. Banks and Bayley will take place at WrestleMania 35 for the titles.

Tamina wasn't the only star though to tell WWE that they wanted the titles. NXT UK's Rhea Ripley replied by tagging Reina Gonzalez in the post and Ruby Riott replied with the Riott Squad. Lacey Evans wrote "me," while Natalya wrote "us." Former WWE star Michelle McCool even replied to the photo with her tag team with Layla, Laycool.

Below you can read WWE's post and Tamina's response: