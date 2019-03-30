- The video above shows Marty Scurll confronting the NWA World Heavyweight Champion, Nick Aldis, and challenging him to a world title match at the 2019 Crockett Cup on April 27 at the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina.

- PWInsider is reporting that Blue Demon Jr., Konnan, Pentagón Jr., Rey Fénix, Drago, Aerostar, Puma King, Taya Valkyrie and Daga are all scheduled to appear at this Thursday's AAA press conference at Madison Square Garden. It is expected that this press conference will reveal a debut event date for AAA at Madison Square Garden later in the year, potentially in partnership with All Elite Wrestling.

- Speaking of Taya Valkyrie, La Wera Loca took to Twitter to give fans an update after an apparent mishap during an intergender tag match has left her with a severely swelled eye and contusions to the face.

Through her Twitter page, Valkyrie tells fans, "As you can see, my face is still super swollen. We got some x-rays and stuff done last night because the pressure on my eye was actually really bad, but I don't have any fractures. Thank God. It's just severe swelling on the whole right side of my face, so, it's just putting pressure on my eyeball. And some contusions. I just have some eye drops and lots of icing and I just have to try to stay positive even though I look like this."

When a fan asked who's fault the botch was, Valkyrie responded: "Nobody, it was an accident. This is pro wrestling and accidents happen. I've executed 1000s of perfect moonsaults. Tonight something just went wrong. That's all."

You can see the full video and tweets below:

Source: PWInsider