- Above, Adam Cole made his debut on UpUpDownDown to play Streets of Rage 2 with Xavier Woods.

- WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase tweeted out the sad news that Terry Funk's wife, Vickie Funk, passed away yesterday evening. DiBiase wrote, "My heart is broken and goes out to my good friend and mentor, Terry Funk. Terry's wife, Vickie, passed away yesterday evening. Terry and Vickie were like second parents to me. There aren't words to express how much they both have meant to me. RIP Vickie." Wrestling Inc. also sends their condolences out to the friends and family of Vickie Funk.

My heart is broken and goes out to my good friend and mentor, Terry Funk. Terry's wife, Vickie, passed away yesterday evening. Terry and Vickie were like second parents to me. There aren't words to express how much they both have meant to me. RIP Vickie https://t.co/zVjsft0iOG — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) March 30, 2019

- Finn Balor tweeted out a thinking emoji with a photo of him talking with AJ Styles. Styles would later respond, "my bro." At WrestleMania 35, Balor will get a crack at Bobby Lashley's Intercontinental Championship, while Styles will take on Randy Orton.