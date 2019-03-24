As seen in the above video from tonight's episode of Total Bellas, Nikki Bella has announced that she is retiring from the WWE to concentrate on her own businesses. Her last match was against RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at WWE Evolution, where she lost.

Also during this season of Total Bellas, Brie announced that she was also retiring. She made the announcement on the March 10 episode, where she stated to her family that she was fully retired after the WWE Evolution PPV.

After the season finale of Total Bellas finished airing, the Bella Twins announced on their official Twitter that they were starting a new podcast. The podcast is called The Bellas Podcast and the first episode will be on this Wednesday. It will be available on Apple Podcast and other major podcast outlets.

The official announcement from Brie and Nikki was: "We're turning off the cameras and turning on the mics! Join us this Wednesday! On Apple Podcast or wherever you hear your podcasts!."

You can read their announcement below: