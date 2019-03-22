- The video featured above focuses on Drew McIntyre as a guest on Sheamus' YouTube channel, Celtic Warrior Workouts. The workouts included are hang clean high pulls and triceps pushdowns supersets.

- WWE shared their week of new GIF files that are available on WWE's official GIPHY channel. The new GIFs include The Miz dropping the mic after he tells Shane McMahon what awaits him at WrestleMania and Daniel Bryan calling Kofi Kingston a B+ player. You can check the new GIFs here.

- Matt Hardy shared on Twitter the WWE tour dates for The Hardy Boyz. The dates are the following: March 23 in Elmira, New York, March 24 in Buffalo, New York, March 25 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and March 26 in Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, Connecticut. As previously mentioned, Matt teased that "IT MAY BE OUR LAST TIME THERE" when talking about the dates.

You can read Hardy's tweets below:

The Hardy Boyz of #HouseHardy @WWE tour dates



3/23 Elmira NY

3/24 Buffalo NY

3/25 Allentown PA

3/26 Mohegan Sun, Uncasville CT pic.twitter.com/ij8Bp3QiJ1 — Matt Hardy, REDEFINED (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 22, 2019