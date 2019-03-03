The New Day made their return to India yesterday for a three-day tour for WWE promotional work. Below are photos and videos of their arrival and meeting up with fans.

Back in December, WWE also announced they would be holding the first-ever talent tryouts in India. According to NXT Head Trainer, Matt Bloom, they have 80 people at the tryout, the biggest showing to date. Kofi Kingston is also at the event, and commented about how life is weird.

"Having a wtf moment right now: In high school, I drove to the airport to pick up my mom. I look out the window & see Prince Albert standing at the curb, waiting for his ride. 20 years later, I'm at the 2019 India tryout as Matt Bloom sits at the table watching. Life's weird."