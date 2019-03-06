- As noted, the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will kick off on tonight's WWE NXT episode with the following first round matches confirmed - Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel, The Forgotten Sons vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, Moustache Mountain's Trent Seven and Tyler Bate vs. The Street Profits' Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, DIY's Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Undisputed Era's Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly. WWE posted this video looking at the teams in the tournament.

- WWE will be releasing a new one-disc DVD on WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant on Tuesday, April 30. The DVD will feature the recent Andre documentary produced by HBO, along with 7 matches and a set of extras from Andre's WWE career. You can pre-order the DVD at a sale price by visiting this link. Below is the synopsis for the DVD, which focuses on the HBO special:

"From HBO Sports, WWE, JMH Films and Ringer Films comes Andre The Giant, a documentary examining the life and career of one of the most beloved legends in WWE history. The ambitious, wide-ranging film explores Andre's upbringing in France, his celebrated WWE career and his forays into the entertainment world. It includes interviews with Vince McMahon, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Billy Crystal, Rob Reiner, family members and more."

- We noted before how The New Day missed this week's WWE SmackDown due to a promotional tour of India but they were featured in a pre-recorded video where they revealed that they will be in attendance for Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. There's speculation on the group getting involved in the Kevin Owens vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan match because Kofi Kingston was originally scheduled to face Bryan until Vince McMahon replaced him with the returning Owens.

Kofi tweeted this video of he, Big E and Xavier Woods closely watching last night's Fastlane go-home edition of SmackDown, which saw Mustafa Ali return to save Owens from Bryan and Rowan. It looks like Kofi is still very much interested in the SmackDown main event scene.