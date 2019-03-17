- Above, WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Scott Hall (Razor Ramon) watch their Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match from WrestleMania X. Razor would retain the title after going nearly 19 minutes with Michaels.

- 17 years ago today, The Rock defeated Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 18. The iconic match took place at the SkyDome in Toronto, Rock would finish off Hogan with two rock bottoms and a people's elbow.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Rusev, Lacey Evans, and Billie Kay.