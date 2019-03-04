It's now official that The Shield will reunite at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose will join forces once again to face Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley in six-man action.

The match was made after Ambrose originally refused to do the reunion during a segment on tonight's go-home RAW. Ambrose later made the save as the three heels attacked Reigns and Rollins, setting up the reunion at Fastlane. The fight segment ended with Ambrose, Rollins and Reigns doing their fist bump in the middle of the ring.

The WWE Fastlane pay-per-view takes place this coming Sunday from The Q Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. This will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 35.

Below is the current announced card for Fastlane:

WWE Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Shane McMahon and The Miz vs. The Usos (c)

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match

Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Mandy Rose vs. Asuka (c)

Vacant RAW Women's Title Match

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose) vs. Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley