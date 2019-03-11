WWE has announced that The Shield's Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins will open tonight's RAW from Pittsburgh with their farewell address.

Last night's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view saw The Shield defeat Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley in the main event. It was noted on commentary several times that this would be the final appearance for The Shield due to Ambrose leaving the company after his current contract expires next month. It's worth noting that The Shield are advertised for some dark main events after tonight's RAW.

Advertised locally for tonight's RAW is The Shield vs. Corbin, Lashley and McIntyre in a rematch from Fastlane.

Tonight's RAW from the PPG Paints Arena will also feature a face-off with Batista and Triple H, plus Lashley vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor.

WWE tweeted the following on tonight's RAW opening segment:

@dawgpound061190 contributed to this article.