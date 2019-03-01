Making his debut for the WWE in 1990, it is somewhat rare to see The Undertaker out of character. The Undertaker would appear at the C3 Conference with Ed Young to discuss his career, including his relationship with Vince McMahon, and what he was told when he was let go by World Championship Wrestling in 1989.

Working for McMahon for 28 years, Undertaker has been able to not only develop a professional relationship, but also a friendship with McMahon, praising him for being a wonderful leader, as well as more of a friend than a boss.

"He's awesome, you may see him on TV and think 'man, I do not like that guy', but he's awesome," Undertaker said. "He would never ask anybody to do something he wouldn't do, and he's really built an empire on hard work, dedication and energy. When you see that man and see what he puts into it [WWE], you feel like 'well, I at least have to try and match that.' He's an awesome leader, and I call him boss, but I think we're more friends now than we are employee and company owner.

Before he became The Deadman, he was "Mean" Mark Callous in WCW. The Undertaker talked about believing that he was meeting with the company to renegotiate a contract, but was really being let go, and also reveals what officials told him that fueled him to be one of the best.

"I was working for another company, and they actually told me I was going in to renegotiate the contract," Undertaker said. "They sat me down and went 'Listen, you're a good athlete, but no one's ever gonna pay money to watch you wrestle.' They said to me, and I was like 'Really? Okay, that's all I need to hear. We'll see you guys down the road.' That really stuck with me."

Undertaker also talks about getting an initial meeting with Vince, the confidence he had going in to the meeting, and how Vince initially reacted to him.

"I eventually get a meeting with Vince, and I was like I'm gonna walk in here, I'm gonna blow him away, I'll get hired right on the spot," Undertaker said. "I go to Connecticut and I meet with Vince, and at the end of the meeting he goes 'Well, we really don't have anything right now. Maybe the first of the year or after WrestleMania we'll have an opening' and I was like 'Oh wow, I had already quit the other place', so I hadn't figured the other part in."

The Undertaker would make his debut for the WWE at the 1990 Survivor Series event, which saw him as the mystery member of Ted DiBiase's "Million Dollar Team", and taste victory against "The Dream Team", which featured Bret Hart, Jim Neidhart, Koko B. Ware and Dusty Rhodes. Most recently, The Undertaker teamed with Kane at WWE Crown Jewel on Nov. 2, 2018, in a losing effort against D-Generation X in a tag team match.