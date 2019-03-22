The Undertaker and Michelle McCool were apparently at the WWE Performance Center earlier this week in Florida, according to PWInsider.

There has been no word on if "The Deadman" was training to appear at WrestleMania 35. Nevertheless, we reported this week that his picture is featured on the WWE WrestleMania 35 graphic below on one of the production trucks at last Monday's RAW in Chicago:

Apart from a potential bout at WrestleMania this year, it was noted yesterday that 'Taker will be performing at the Saudi Arabia show on May 3, 2019, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. With 'Taker not yet retired from WWE, the Saudi Arabia shows will be another huge payout as the events are the biggest money draws of the year for WWE.

