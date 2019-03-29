The Undertaker took to Instagram today and said the reports of his demise have been greatly exaggerated.

Taker noted that he's made some lifestyle changes in an attempt to offset the years of physical abuse his body has endured while wrestling for WWE. He noted that he has lost 25 pounds and gave credit to Nutrition Solutions for helping.

Taker wrote, "The reports of my demise have been greatly exaggerated!! I've made some serious lifestyle changes in an attempt to offset the years of physical abuse my body has endured. One of the major changes was losing 25lbs. Goal reached! I wanted to thank @nutritionsolutions for the meal prep! I really appreciate the help getting my diet dialed in. #iaintdoneyet #neverstopworking #rentsdue #restinpeace #goals #wwe #deathvalley #makeithappen #goodfood"

There's still no word yet on if Taker will be appearing at WrestleMania 35. We know that he and wife Michelle McCool were teaching at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando last week.

You can see Taker's full post below: