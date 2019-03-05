- The WWE Untold series went live on the WWE Network this week with three episodes - one on WWE's ECW brand (The 2nd Coming of ECW), one on WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley and his infamous Hell In a Cell fall in 1998 (Mankind's Hell In a Cell Shocker), one on WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero (Eddie Guerrero: SmackDown Legend).

The ECW special features Paul Heyman, Tommy Dreamer, Shane McMahon, The Sandman and others. The HIAC special features Foley, The Undertaker, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, referee Tim White, WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter and others. The Guerrero special features John Cena, Batista, Vickie Guerrero and others, plus comments from a rare 2004 interview that Eddie filmed.

Above is a clip from Mankind's Hell In a Cell Shocker with The Undertaker, Slaughter and White talking about Foley's Cell bump.

Taker said, "When I tossed him off of there, as I was watching him fall, it seemed like it took forever for him to hit the table. The only thing I can liken it to is an out of body experience. It was very... it was so crazy, it was so loud in there with the people. At that point, nothing like that had ever been done."

Taker continued, "Obviously I know they raised the cage but I was kind of oblivious to it really. I was so zoned in on what we were doing at that point. I'm kind of up there without any kind of communication with anything or anybody. It's like, 'Well, I guess I'm not going anywhere until they bring me down.'"

- WWE stock was down 0.99% today, closing at $83.15 per share. Today's high was $84.46 and the low was $82.79.

- It looks like Lacey Evans and Natalya are headed for a feud on the WWE RAW brand. Evans walked the ramp after Natalya's win over Ruby Riott on last night's RAW and she's been taunting Natalya on Twitter since. You can see their recent Twitter shots below:

I came. I saw. I still wasn't impressed ?? https://t.co/zOF6GqMdZN — Lady of WWE (@LaceyEvansWWE) March 5, 2019

So nice for such an experienced woman to learn their place and step aside?? #NastyThing https://t.co/umClCzdY9J — Lady of WWE (@LaceyEvansWWE) March 5, 2019

1) This hat cost more than that hideous pleather wrap you call gear.



2) I'd hate to break an unnecessary sweat on someone who isnt even a champion.



Thanks for the offer though?? #YaNasty https://t.co/Lm5P9FsVcX — Lady of WWE (@LaceyEvansWWE) March 5, 2019