- WWE uploaded the infamous Brock Lesnar vs. Undertaker match from WrestleMania 30, which you can watch in the video above. Lesnar defeated The Undertaker to end his undefeated WrestleMania streak.

- We are under three weeks away from WrestleMania and there has been no mention of the Undertaker on WWE television. For what it's worth, The Undertaker's picture is on the WWE "WrestleMania 35" graphic below on one of the production trucks at last night's RAW in Chicago.

@kingblingbla contributed to this article.