As we previously reported, WWE legend The Undertaker appeared in an out-of-character interview with megachurch pastor Ed Young of Fellowship Church in Grapevine, TX, which was later released on YouTube. The Undertaker would open up on his current schedule, some of the injuries he has sustained over the years and the level of care WWE superstars receive today, compared to when he was more active.

Over the last several years, Undertaker has worked a very limited schedule, sometimes appearing only for WrestleMania season. He discussed his schedule early on in his career, averaging over 200 days a year.

"When I was on the road full-time, there was about an eight, nine year stretch where I averaged, conservatively, 250 days a year out on the road," Undertaker said. "That's basically you fly into a town, you get a Rent-A-Car, find a hotel, go to the gym, you eat, you go to the arena, go back to the hotel, you wake up, go to the airport and go somewhere else."

The Undertaker would also go into his current schedule, attributing "sweat and blood equity" to working only a few days per year.

"You know, obviously I've been around for a while, so I've got a little sweat and blood equity built up," Undertaker said. "So I get to pick and choose when I wanna go and where I wanna go."

Working a stretch similar to his early career in WWE can lead to injuries. The Undertaker would also talk to Young about the many injuries, as well as having almost 20 surgeries throughout his career.

"Over the last 28 years, I'd say, conservatively, I've had 15, 16, 17 surgeries," Undertaker said. "I've had both my eye sockets crushed, I've been set on fire, uh, that was not fun, I've torn a pec, torn biceps. I've had several joint surgeries just to get floating bone chips and different things removed. I've been concussed I don't know how many times, yeah it's taken a pretty good toll on the body."

While injuries have piled up for him, The Undertaker credits his durability to the WWE trainers, which he said is far more progressed than during his early time with WWE.

"Back in the old days, you had to work," Undertaker said. "If you didn't work, you didn't get paid. Obviously, our industry has grown, and we're taken care of so good now. It used to be back in the old days where if someone had a roll of tape, that was the trainer. "

During the interview, Undertaker would also compare the level of care to that of Major League Baseball and the National Football League.

"Now we have trainers and doctors that travel with us," Undertaker said. "We're on the same care level and the way we're treated as Major League Baseball, the NFL, but that's just been the progression of our industry, and obviously, that's a huge pat on the back to Vince."