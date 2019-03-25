- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW from Boston in this new video.

- SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos have not worked a non-televised WWE live event since the show from White Plains, NY on Monday, March 4. They defeated The Bar that night. They won the titles from The Miz and Shane McMahon at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on February 17 and then defended them against the same team at WWE Fastlane on March 10, but their last SmackDown TV match came on January 29, the Fatal 4 Way win over The New Day, The Bar and Heavy Machinery, which earned them the title shot. The brothers did appear in brief backstage segments on the March 12 and March 19 SmackDown episodes. It's believed they will defend their titles in a multi-team match at WrestleMania 35, but that has not been confirmed.

- As noted, The Hart Foundation's Jim Neidhart and Bret Hart were announced for the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Class today. Bret took to Twitter to celebrate the induction, as did Neidhart's daughter, Natalya. Neidhart passed away at the age of 63 back on August 13.

Natalya wrote, "GRIT. DETERMINATION. PASSION. THAT'S WHAT BUILDS A FOUNDATION. CONGRATULATIONS DADDY & @brethart ... YOU. DESERVE. IT. #wwehalloffame"

Bret wrote, "On March 1985 in Brantford, Ontario, Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart and I officially became the Hart Foundation. On April 6, 2019, we take our place in the WWE Hall of Fame. I wish Jim was still with us to celebrate this moment, but I know he'll be on stage with me in spirit."