- Above is a look back at the story between ROH World Champion Jay Lethal and his ROH 17th Anniversary PPV challenger, Matt Taven. Taven felt there was a conspiracy against him from winning the title and proclaimed he was the "true" ROH Champion, going as far as to create his own title to bring to the ring. Lethal would eventually destroy Taven's title and now the two will meet at the PPV on March 15 in Las Vegas.

- World Armwrestling League is the official sponsor for Arm-Wrestle Kingdom with Matt Taven at the G1 Supercard Festival on April 5. Wrestling Inc.'s Managing Editor, Nick Hausman, will be the emcee for this event alongside Taven. Hausman will also be interviewing Taven this week about the event and all things ROH for an interview that will air next week on the WINCLY.

- Ring of Honor announced ROH World TV Champion Jeff Cobb will take on Shane Taylor at the 17th Anniversary PPV at Sam's Town Live on March 15. Below is the updated card:

* Jay Lethal (c) vs. Matt Taven (ROH World Championship)

* The Briscoes (c) vs. PCO & Brody King (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Mayu Iwatani (c) vs. Kelly Klein (ROH Women of Honor World Championship)

* Jeff Cobb (c) vs. Shane Taylor (ROH World TV Championship)

* Bandido vs. Rush

* Marty Scurll vs. Kenny King