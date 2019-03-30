WWE has just announced that this Monday's WWE RAW will feature a RAW Tag Team Championship match. The champions, Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder of The Revival, will face Ricochet & Aleister Black with the tag belts on the line.

On last Monday's RAW, Aleister Black & Ricochet managed to gain their second victory over The Revival. They will have yet another opportunity, but this time, it's a two-on-two contest for the gold.

Below is the updated line-up for Monday's go-home RAW from Washington, DC:

* Aleister Black & Ricochet vs. The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) (c) for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships

* Eight-woman action with Beth Phoenix, Natalya and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Nia Jax, Tamina Snuka and The IIconics

* Batista returns to address Triple H

* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar returns to confront Seth Rollins

* Rey Mysterio vs. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle in Angle's final match on RAW

* Six-woman action with The Riott Squad vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Flair, Becky Lynch and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey

* The final red brand build for WrestleMania 35

You can see the full announcement from WWE below: