- Above is a Total Bellas exclusive clip from The Bella Twins YouTube channel. The footage was during the lead up to Nikki Bella taking on Ronda Rousey at last October's WWE Evolution. Brie told Nikki despite not being in the match, she was happy to be involved in the story and as Nikki's valet. Nikki reveled in Brie saying she would be her valet.

- NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa was scheduled to appear at World League Wrestling's Night of Champions on March 9, but yesterday it was announced he won't be on the show and will be replaced by Adam Cole. As noted, Ciampa is currently dealing with a neck injury that forced re-writes on this past Monday's RAW. He's reportedly been dealing with the injury for the past 4-5 weeks, maybe longer, no word yet on when he'll be cleared for action.

WLW is sorry to announce that @ProjectCiampa will no longer be able to appear at #NOC4. That said, we don't want to leave people disappointed. We hope that everyone can enjoy March 9 - BAY BAY.https://t.co/Ka1VphVZjL now for tickets! pic.twitter.com/ip98AtaGcq — World League WLW (@worldleaguewlw) March 3, 2019

- Speaking of Adam Cole, last night he took on Johnny Gargano at a NXT live event in Cleveland, Gargano would pick up the victory in his hometown. During the match, Candice LeRae ended up getting involved and took out Cole via a second rope reverse hurricanrana, which you can check out in the video below.