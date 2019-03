WWE has announced the following matches locally for the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view:

* Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin

* Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

The 2019 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will take place on July 14 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA, which was the site of this week's RAW. The Ticketmaster online pre-sale is going on now with the WWEPHILLY passcode.