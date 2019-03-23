- Above is the latest NWA video featuring The Briscoes taking on Willie Mack & Jeff Cobb in a Crockett Cup qualifier. Briscoes would pick up the victory to get a spot in the upcoming tournament on April 27 in Concord, North Carolina. Other teams announced so far: The War Kings (Crimson and Jax Dane), Villain Enterprises (Brody King & PCO), a team from CMLL (TBA), and a team from NJPW (TBA).

- The final Road to G1 Supercard will take place on March 31 in Baltimore, Maryland, below is the current card for the event.

* PJ Black vs. Kenny King

* Mark Haskins vs. Silas Young

* Rush vs. Tracy Williams

* TK O'Ryan and Vinny Marseglia vs. Jay Lethal and Jeff Cobb vs. Juice Robinson and Bandido

* Villain Enterprises (Brody King and PCO) (c) vs The Briscoe Brothers (ROH World Tag Team Championship - Winners will face IWGP Tag Team Champions—currently Guerrillas of Destiny—in a Titles vs. Titles Match at G1 Supercard)

* Flip Gordon vs. TBA

* Shinobi Shadow Squad vs. Coast 2 Coast and Colin Delaney

- WrestleCon announced PAC (fka's WWE Neville) won't be able to attend due to visa issues. Below is WrestleCon's full statement: