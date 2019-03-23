- Above is the latest NWA video featuring The Briscoes taking on Willie Mack & Jeff Cobb in a Crockett Cup qualifier. Briscoes would pick up the victory to get a spot in the upcoming tournament on April 27 in Concord, North Carolina. Other teams announced so far: The War Kings (Crimson and Jax Dane), Villain Enterprises (Brody King & PCO), a team from CMLL (TBA), and a team from NJPW (TBA).
- The final Road to G1 Supercard will take place on March 31 in Baltimore, Maryland, below is the current card for the event.
* PJ Black vs. Kenny King
* Mark Haskins vs. Silas Young
* Rush vs. Tracy Williams
* TK O'Ryan and Vinny Marseglia vs. Jay Lethal and Jeff Cobb vs. Juice Robinson and Bandido
* Villain Enterprises (Brody King and PCO) (c) vs The Briscoe Brothers (ROH World Tag Team Championship - Winners will face IWGP Tag Team Champions—currently Guerrillas of Destiny—in a Titles vs. Titles Match at G1 Supercard)
* Flip Gordon vs. TBA
* Shinobi Shadow Squad vs. Coast 2 Coast and Colin Delaney
- WrestleCon announced PAC (fka's WWE Neville) won't be able to attend due to visa issues. Below is WrestleCon's full statement:
We regret to inform you that PAC will not be at WrestleCon. We worked diligently over the past several months with our attorneys to ensure that he successfully received a visa to travel into the United States. Our visa application was filed in a timely manner, all fees were paid to attorneys, and all required information was disclosed to government officials. Our attorneys were confident there would be no issue and based on their experience and expectation, we advertised PAC on the assumption there would be no problem obtaining a visa. However, after exhausting all efforts, we were unable to provide PAC the appropriate visa to travel and work in the United States. We understand and share your disappoint of this unanticipated outcome, as does PAC.
Further, we would like to clarify that in no way will this unfortunate incident have any impact on his future with AEW. This issue is isolated to WrestleCon only. Over the next few days, we will issue refunds on all photo ops and autograph that were purchased related to PACT's appearance at the convention. We will also replace graphics that featured him, so we appreciate our patience during these updates.
