Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has been hit with a retraining order by his wife. MMA Junkie was the first to report news of the personal matter, which includes alleged domestic violence.

Cristina Ferguson filed the restraining order in a California Superior Court with a hearing on domestic violence scheduled for April 5. The report cited five police incidents in question detailing several domestic disturbances to the family home since last year, including three in the past month.

In a statement issued to ESPN, Cristina Ferguson stated "Tony Ferguson is a good husband and good father to our son. The current legal proceedings are a part of a process to ensure that Tony will receive the help necessary to continue being the best possible, as well as to pursue his passion and career as a UFC champion fighter. All positive well wishes are sincerely appreciated and I hope our privacy will be respected."

Paradigm Sports, Ferguson's management team, told the site "This is a private family matter that is in the process of being resolved." Tony Ferguson did make two Twitter posts in the hours after the incident became public knowledge.

"Anyone that wears sunglasses inside deserves to have that happen to them" Statement from Dana White After my knee accident when I was wearing prescription glasses," read the first statement. The second stated "Thick & thin still a UFC company Man WME-IMG."

