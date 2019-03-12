- Above is a new promo for WWE's WrestleMania 35, which takes place in 26 days on April 7 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The following matches have been confirmed for WrestleMania 35 as of this writing: Seth Rollins vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, the WWE 205 Live tournament winner vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle's Farewell Match, Triple H vs. Batista in a No Holds Barred Match, The Miz vs. Shane McMahon. Alexa Bliss will be the host of the show while SNL's Michael Che and Colin Jost will be the special correspondents.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown from the Nutter Center in Dayton, OH saw Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeat SAnitY's Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain. Gallows pinned Wolfe to get the win.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown saw AJ Styles issue a challenge to Randy Orton for a WrestleMania 35 match. The match has been rumored for some time. As of this writing, WWE has not confirmed the match but Orton will likely accept the challenge soon. You can see video from tonight's segment below:

@shaggy4dog contributed to this article.