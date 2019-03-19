- Above is the video package for WWE employee Sue Aitchison receiving The Warrior Award at the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Sue has worked for WWE for more than 30 years.

- Drew McIntyre reportedly worked the weekend WWE live events and last night's RAW while being really sick, according to PWInsider. McIntyre defeated Dean Ambrose over the weekend and then defeated Seth Rollins in the main event of RAW. McIntyre also issued a WrestleMania 35 challenge to Roman Reigns during last night's RAW.

- Below is a new promo for Shane McMahon vs. The Miz at WrestleMania 35. As noted, Miz will address Shane's recent actions on tonight's SmackDown broadcast.