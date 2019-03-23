James Wilder Jr. announced on his official Twitter page that he was invited to a WWE Tryout. Wilder is a running back for the CFL team, Toronto Argonauts. During his time in the CFL, he won the Most Outstanding Rookie Award and his team was the 2017 Grey Cup Champions.

Before Wilder Jr. was in the CFL, he played college football at Florida State where he and his team won the 2014 BCS Championship Game. After that, he had a stint in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills. He is also the son of former NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back James Wilder.

He captioned his photo on Twitter with: "Yoooooooo."

You can read his Tweet below: