Soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson is making headlines once again. This time, she is making the rounds for a comment regarding an ex-boyfriend of hers. Wilson tweeted earlier this week:

"Just disgusted with reading about all the other women who 'dated' an ex bf during the same timeline I did. Makes me wanna guzzle every cleaner under the sink."

Wilson would then reply to her own tweet with an explanation for what she said, writing, "Meaning I feel DIRTY. Meant as a PUN not literally."

Wilson did not confirm which ex-boyfriend she was referring to.

Wilson was once in a high-profile relationship with former shortstop and third baseman for the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees, Alex Rodriguez. The couple had dated from 2011 to 2015. In the video above from 2015, Wilson discussed the split with Rodriguez and was complimentary of her former boyfriend.

"Oh he's amazing," Wilson said. "[We're] always friends."

Wilson is preparing to take her place in the WWE Hall of Fame, joining fellow inductees Harlem Heat, The Honky Tonk Man and D-Generation X. The ceremony will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Apr. 6, the night before WrestleMania 35. You can check out the tweets from the future WWE Hall of Famer below.

You can check out Torrie's tweets below:

