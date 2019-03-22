The Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation announced this week that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have given $1 million to establish a family-centered MIBG Therapy Suite at the UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. The donation was actually made in May 2018 and the ribbon cutting ceremony for the suite was held on Thursday.

MIBG is used to treat high-risk neuroblastoma, an aggressive cancer of the nerve cells that spreads quickly and strikes mostly kids under the age of 5. The new suite at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh will include highly sophisticated equipment and the ability to provide care without needing to transfer a patient out of the room. An adjacent room will allow family members to comfortably stay to provide support for the child.

Stephanie and Triple H have been supporters of UPMC Children's Hospital for many years, establishing the Connor's Cure fund in honor of Connor Michalek several years ago. That fund has raised almost $3 million since launching. Stephanie is also a member of the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation Board of Trustees.

"Paul and I are extremely proud to support the cancer programs at Children's to ensure all patients and their families have access to the best care available," Stephanie said in a press release from the hospital. "Our family's passion is to end all childhood cancers, and in an attempt to accelerate that goal, we are investing in the MIBG Therapy Suite for kids at UPMC Children's."

Above is CBS Pittsburgh video on the $1 million gift and below is WWE's announcement: