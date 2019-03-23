- Above is a look back to just before WrestleMania XV when "Stone Cold" Steve Austin interrupted The Corporation by driving a beer truck to the ring. Austin would douse the ring with beer, soaking The Rock, Vince and Shane McMahon.

- While visiting the UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon spoke to Wrestling Inc.'s Justin LaBar about Connor Michalek, the inspiration for Connor's Cure (pediatric cancer research). They recalled a story of Triple H getting punched and pinned by Connor in the ring that was a spur of the moment thing. In the video at the bottom, you can see the clip beginning at the 2:10 mark.

"He had such a personality, everybody he met fell in love with him," Triple H recalled. "There's a video online with all the WWE Superstars around the ring cheering for him and he punches me. None of that was planned, he had just met those people. As they saw him coming out to do that entrance, as a moment, they all just ran out and started cheering for him. That's the impact he made on people and they just wanted to be around. Afterwards, he said, 'I got ya,' and I said 'I know,' and he said 'No, no, no, I got you."