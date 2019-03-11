- Cathy Kelley shows us how to make a chocolate Grave Cake for The Undertaker in this new video. The recipe comes from the official WWE Cookbook, which will be released on Tuesday, March 19. The cookbook will feature more than 75 recipes with full-color photographs. The 8x10 hardcover book will include 128 pages. Celebrity chef Allison Robicelli helped with the recipes. You can pre-order the cookbook at a sale price via this link.

- WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa took to Twitter on Sunday during WWE Fastlane and commented on his recovery, which was his first tweet since undergoing neck surgery this past Thursday. WWE has not announced a timeframe for Ciampa's return but the typical recovery time for an anterior cervical fusion is 3-6 months. You can see Ciampa's tweet below:

Goldy and I are on the #WWEFastlane to recovery.



?????? pic.twitter.com/VgYJQipBct — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) March 10, 2019

- As noted, Harlem Heat's Booker T and Stevie Ray have been confirmed for the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame class. As seen below, Triple H took to Twitter this afternoon and congratulated the brothers.

Triple H wrote, "Definitively one of the most dominating teams in history, #HarlemHeat broke down barriers and served as the standard-bearers of tag team wrestling in #WCW. Congratulations to @BookerT5x and @RealStevieRay. #WWEHOF"