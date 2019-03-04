- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW from Philadelphia, the Fastlane go-home edition, in this new video.

- The road to WWE Evolution will continue on next Sunday's Total Bellas episode on the E! network. Below is the synopsis:

"Road to Evolution: Nicole and Ronda Rousey's publicized in-ring feud sparks a fire in Nicole that she's never felt before; Brie drops a bombshell on her family."

- As noted, WWE announced today that Torrie Wilson will be going into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 35 weekend. Triple H and others took to Twitter to congratulate her on the induction.

Triple H wrote, "She brought her beauty, class, and athleticism to a @WWE ring and continues to spread a body-positive message to her fans and followers worldwide. Congratulations to @Torrie11 on your induction into the #WWEHOF!"

Below is Triple H's tweet along with comments from Natalya, JBL and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus:

Congratulations to @Torrie11 on your induction into the #WWEHOF! pic.twitter.com/nX1004qc0z — Triple H (@TripleH) March 4, 2019

I couldn't be happier for you @Torrie11 on your @WWE Hall of Fame induction! You've always been so kind to me, even when I was an extra talent trying out-you welcomed me right into the girl's locker room. Excited for you my friend!!! ????????? pic.twitter.com/n8B9KTwG2P — Nattie (@NatbyNature) March 4, 2019

Congrats @Torrie11 going into the @WWE HOF!! So proud for you! A terrific representative of this business. https://t.co/STBMCN7QwJ — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) March 4, 2019